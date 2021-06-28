dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Public Schools to host bus driver hiring event

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Dayton Public Schools is seeking bus drivers and is offering on-the-spot interviews during an upcoming hiring event.

Candidates should bring their resume and valid driver’s license for the hiring event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Stivers School for the Arts, 1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Prior experience is not required to apply. DPS will pay for all necessary training. Applicants must be at least 21.

Bus drivers earn $16.39 per hour once they are fully trained and pass the Civil Service Exam and trainees are paid $12 an hour. Once drivers are trained and CDL-certified, they become sub drivers and earn $14 per hour. Once driver pass the Civil Service Exam, they can be hired as permanent drivers. Drivers are guaranteed a minimum of six hours of work each day.

Drivers receive health insurance and other employee benefits, including holidays and summers off, sick time and personal leave and are eligible to earn a free college degree.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug/alcohol screening.

For more information, candidates can visit Daytonpublic.com/careers.

