Ohio reinstates work-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Job-seekers who are members in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs will meet their weekly work-search requirement, the release said.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will notify directly unemployed people affected by the change, the state said.

The extended federal unemployment benefits, which were extended until September because of the pandemic, is the biggest barrier to getting people back to work, said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. However, plenty of jobs are available in the Dayton region, so people who want to work should be searching for those jobs, he said.

“Employers have job openings right now that they need filled, and they want to fill those jobs with hard working people in the Dayton area,” Kershner said.

The strides the economy has made of late and the progress with vaccinating people indicate that it’s time to reinstate requirements to encourage Ohioans to rejoin the workforce, and ensure they are looking for jobs to qualify for these benefits, said Rea S. Hederman Jr., vice president of policy at conservative think tank The Buckeye Institute.

Many Ohioans are willing to return to work and they’ll be looking for jobs. However, child care remains in short supply and many of the available jobs in food service and hospitality are paying the sub-minimum wage, Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio.

“Cutting the unemployment system will not solve these barriers to work but better wage and child care supports can,” she said.

The U.S. added 266,000 jobs in April, and although that figure fell short of expectations, experts say the economy will continue to grow in the coming months. The U.S. unemployment rate increased to 6.1%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in March, down from 5.0% in February. April’s unemployment rate will be released on May 21.

Reporter Josh Sweigart contributed to this report.