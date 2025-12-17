Dayton Public Schools to name Welcome Stadium press box after Karen Wick-Gagnet

The press box at Welcome Stadium will be named after former board member Karen Wick-Gagnet, who died Dec. 6.
Two Dayton Public Schools board members, Eric Walker and Will Smith, voted against the idea, arguing that the proposal should get more hearing from the public before it moves forward. But the remaining four board members voted in favor of the idea.
Smith and Walker both clarified their votes against the press box renaming were due to wanting more community input, not because they did not want to honor Wick-Gagnet.
The board honored Wick-Gagnet, who began her service on the board in 2017, at its Dec. 16 meeting, held at E.J. Brown Middle School. Wick-Gagnet frequented the middle school and developed a connection to the school’s teachers and students.
Nevaeh Woods, the student member of the board of education and a Ponitz High School senior, said she remembered campaigning for Wick-Gagnet’s bid for Dayton city commission over the summer. Wood said she never saw Wick-Gagnet angry or upset and said her spirit was “so pure.”
Wood said it was hard to not see Wick-Gagnet at a recent student senate meeting.
“I got into (Ohio State University) and I couldn’t tell her,” Woods said. “She was like my board member grandma.”
Wick-Gagnet’s friend, Marquetta Rowan, read Wick-Gagnet’s obituary and said she always felt warmth and compassion from Wick-Gagnet. From being at Coco’s Bistro, Wick-Gagnet’s restaurant on Warren Street near Miami Valley Hospital, to Wick-Gagnet driving by her home just to see if she could stop by, Rowan said she felt loved.
“When I thought of Karen, I thought of love,” Rowan said.
She asked the audience to be kind and patient with one another in Wick-Gagnet’s memory.
Board members spoke of Wick-Gagnet at the board meeting on Dec. 9, remembering Wick-Gagnet’s service to the community and her concern for others. Some members remembered Wick-Gagnet’s kindness toward them during hard times and said she would be remembered as someone who left a mark on the community.
“She was great to work with, great to talk to,” said board vice president William Bailey. “She will be very missed.”
Services for Wick-Gagnet are set for Sunday, Dec. 21 at Omega Baptist Church. Visitation is at 3 p.m. and service is at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that for the support of a local independent restaurant this week.
About the Author