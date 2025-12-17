Dayton Public Schools to name Welcome Stadium press box after Karen Wick-Gagnet

Smith and Walker both clarified their votes against the press box renaming were due to wanting more community input, not because they did not want to honor Wick-Gagnet.

The board honored Wick-Gagnet, who began her service on the board in 2017, at its Dec. 16 meeting, held at E.J. Brown Middle School. Wick-Gagnet frequented the middle school and developed a connection to the school’s teachers and students.

Nevaeh Woods, the student member of the board of education and a Ponitz High School senior, said she remembered campaigning for Wick-Gagnet’s bid for Dayton city commission over the summer. Wood said she never saw Wick-Gagnet angry or upset and said her spirit was “so pure.”

Wood said it was hard to not see Wick-Gagnet at a recent student senate meeting.

“I got into (Ohio State University) and I couldn’t tell her,” Woods said. “She was like my board member grandma.”

Wick-Gagnet’s friend, Marquetta Rowan, read Wick-Gagnet’s obituary and said she always felt warmth and compassion from Wick-Gagnet. From being at Coco’s Bistro, Wick-Gagnet’s restaurant on Warren Street near Miami Valley Hospital, to Wick-Gagnet driving by her home just to see if she could stop by, Rowan said she felt loved.

“When I thought of Karen, I thought of love,” Rowan said.

She asked the audience to be kind and patient with one another in Wick-Gagnet’s memory.

Board members spoke of Wick-Gagnet at the board meeting on Dec. 9, remembering Wick-Gagnet’s service to the community and her concern for others. Some members remembered Wick-Gagnet’s kindness toward them during hard times and said she would be remembered as someone who left a mark on the community.

“She was great to work with, great to talk to,” said board vice president William Bailey. “She will be very missed.”

Services for Wick-Gagnet are set for Sunday, Dec. 21 at Omega Baptist Church. Visitation is at 3 p.m. and service is at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that for the support of a local independent restaurant this week.