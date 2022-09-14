Dayton School Board approves former administrator as new business manager

The Dayton Public School Board approved David Lawrence, a former Dayton Public Schools administrator who went on to work as a principal at Northmont Schools, as the district’s new business manager in a five to two vote on Tuesday night.
The two votes against were Gabriela Pickett and Jocelyn Rhynard.
Board president Will Smith said the board looks forward to “moving forward in innovative ways.” Smith previously said the position would oversee transportation and the Welcome Stadium project. A job posting on the DPS website says the business manager would also oversee nutrition services and procurement.
Smith said the district is also in support of Lawrence, treasurer Hiwot Abraha and superintendent Elizabeth Lolli working together as a team.
“We look forward to seeing them all working together,” Smith said. “I just want to make sure that everyone knows that we are in full support of all three of them.”
Lawrence said he is excited to move into the new position. He said his replacement at Northmont has already been chosen and his official resignation will be Sept. 23.
“I’m excited to come back to be an advocate for the community,” Lawrence said. “The title was business manager, but I would just say somebody here to meet the needs of families and also the education component. All the pieces matter.”
Lawrence was a candidate for superintendent in 2016, but the school board hired former superintendent Rhonda Corr instead. Corr was placed on administrative leave in November 2017 and left in January 2018 with a separation agreement after the board accused her of unprofessional behavior and falsifying documents. After she was placed on leave, then-assistant superintendent Elizabeth Lolli was promoted to her current position.
Lawrence was later paid $200,000 to leave his position in the district after his role was severely diminished.
The business manager position has been controversial. At a meeting on July 13, Pickett accused other board members of creating the position with a specific person in mind.
“But the actions that we take, even if they are with good intentions, we need to be clear so that we don’t run the risk of favoring one’s friends when seeking employment in the district,” Pickett said. “And if we were to do that, we will deeply affect the trust given to us when we were elected to serve the people.”
Rhynard said she was disappointed in the way the job posting was pushed through and how the board did not seek public input in the decision.
“How was holding these discussions in any way open and encouraging involvement in the decision-making process by the public?” Rhynard said at a July 26 meeting.
About the Author