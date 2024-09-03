Dayton school board approves new pay for multiple district employees

District support specialists had been on a three-year salary with no raise, and it increases their hourly rates, Walker noted.

Those impacted can get retroactive pay as far back as July 1, when the previous salary scale was supposed to be adjusted, he said.

“This is for fiscal year 2025, so we want to still look at what other things need to be adjusted,” said Will Smith, board president.

Smith said some positions may be added or changed as well. Fiscal year 2025 began on July 1.

According to the documents, the highest-paid administrator would be an associate superintendent. With between zero and three years of service, the associate superintendent would make $145,606, and at the upper end, with 13 to 15 years of service, the district would pay the associate superintendent $154,541.

Elementary school principals would make between $100,805 and $106,991, depending on years of service to the district. Middle school principals would make between $101,924 and $108,179. High school principals would make between $114,245 and $121,255.

Dayton Public administrators are also eligible for benefits, though those were not included in the plan.

