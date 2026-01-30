Dayton school board considering to levy options for May ballot

The board will hold a meeting at noon Tuesday to vote on the options.

However, the board members are on a short timeline if they want to put a levy on the May ballot. The deadline to file the paperwork to put a levy on the ballot in Montgomery County is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The five-mill option would go toward operations, with items like teachers’ salaries or electricity bills. The seven-mill option includes some money for the district to improve school buildings.

“The time has come for us to decide how to provide additional funds to our schools,” said David Lawrence, DPS superintendent.

Board member Jocelyn Rhynard noted the district has not passed a levy since 2008, a significant period of time. She praised the people who had made that happen, including the current treasurer, Hiwot Abraha.

Five of the seven members voted for a resolution of necessity, which tells the Montgomery County Auditor’s office that the board members are considering a levy on the ballot and is the first legal step to put a measure on the ballot. Board member Jamica Garrison was the sole no vote. Board member Eric Walker did not attend the meeting.

Garrison said she thought it was best for the district to “do our due diligence” and get buy-in from the public, holding community conversations and internal discussions, before the district goes to a vote.

She argued the way that the district has been discussing the measure, with little public discussion about specifics before Friday, would cause constituents to lose confidence.

“There should have been a discussion about this last year,” she said.

Financial advisor Daniel Schall of Bradley Payne Advisors said the board does not have to put the levy on the May ballot.

The money would first be collected in calendar year 2027 if passed in this calendar year.

District leaders cited volatility at the state level in how local schools will be funded, more funds needed for continued academic transformation, and addressing facility and capital needs as reasons for a levy now.

The district will continue with right-sizing measures, including identifying attrition options as retirements are announced and cost-cutting in the 2026-2027 school year, officials said.

Specific budget cuts have not yet been discussed in board meetings. However, Dayton Education Association president Neil Mahoney said he has been in conversations where the district has discussed cutting teacher positions, but said he believes that long-term substitute teachers will be the first ones to be cut.

“Everything we talk about affects people’s jobs and resources,” said board member Chrisondra Goodwine.

The district recently announced a partnership with Ford Next Generation Learning, which includes a focus on career technical classes at the high school level. To achieve those goals, the district will need to hire a significant number of career tech teachers, who are generally paid more than a regular certified teacher.

The district will continue with long-term financial planning, Schall said.

The latest financial forecast from the district shows the district running out of cash in the middle of the 2028-2029 school year. State law requires Ohio’s schools to have some cash on hand by the end of the school year.

Board member Will Smith said one of the reasons previous levy attempts failed was because people did not understand what would happen if the levy did not pass.

“We need to clearly tell people what is at stake,” Smith said.

Schall said the discussion about having a levy on the ballot has been happening for a while. But specific discussions about a levy have not been happening at recent board meetings.