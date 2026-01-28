Jefferson Twp. schools goes back to voters with new income tax levy

Jefferson Twp. Local Schools has placed an ongoing, 1.25% earned income tax on the May ballot.

This is the district’s third election cycle in a row requesting new funds.

In November, voters rejected a 1% income tax that would have generated just under $1 million in new money for the district. Last May, voters rejected a 1.5% income tax that would have generated about $1.4 million for the district.

Superintendent Rusty Clifford said the need for new funds is still there.

The district began to seek new funds to solve a deficit issue. Under Ohio law, school districts have to operate with a positive cash balance.

The district’s four-year forecast, a required document that local schools have to submit to the state, shows Jefferson Twp. still spends more than it brings in. However, after the district cut seven positions last year, Jefferson Twp. Local Schools has a longer time before it would run out of cash.

The district is still facing running out of funds, which would trigger a state takeover.

Clifford said the district has continued to put income tax levies on the ballot because the model fits the community best. He said the district is working to communicate clearly that this levy is not a property tax.

“We have heard, loud and clear, from our community — no property taxes,” he said.

Jefferson Twp. Schools has not passed a new levy since 2008. Clifford said the levy is proposed to be ongoing because levies do not often pass in the district.

“It makes the most sense, given our levy history,” he said.

The Jefferson Twp. school board meets on Feb. 9.

