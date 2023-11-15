BreakingNews
Dayton school board member launches bid for state senate

Dayton school board member launches bid for state senate

By
1 hour ago
Democrat Jocelyn Rhynard, a member of the Dayton Board of Education and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio board, will run for state senate to represent Dayton and its suburbs, the candidate officially announced Wednesday.

Rhynard, who has served on the city’s school board since 2017 and won reelection in 2021, intends to run on a platform that advocates improved public education and preserving the protections put in place by Ohio’s newly approved abortion-rights amendment — a campaign she was heavily involved in at the local level.

“I decided to do this because I have been fighting for women and fighting for public education for years. If you’d asked me the summer if I was interested in this I would have told you there was no way I was running. However, after fighting for Issue 1 since March, I was approached by multiple people asking if I would take this energy to the Senate,” Rhynard said. “We’ve already seen extremists in the Statehouse that are trying to undo the will of the people and we need people who have been in this fight for a long time to continue doing in the Senate and I’m so excited to do that next year.”

A statement released by her team Wednesday morning said, “Jocelyn is running to continue her work to fund and protect public education, fight for reproductive rights, and ease the economic hardships our families are facing.”

Rhynard is the third Democrat to enter a quickly-developing race for Ohio’s 6th Senate District to represent Dayton, joining Ohio House Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., and Kettering city councilwoman Jyl Hall.

Long held by Republicans, the district was redrawn in the state’s latest round of redistricting to heavily favor a Democratic candidate, which will be decided in next year’s March primary. The Democratic candidate is not expected to face an incumbent in the November general election, as Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, who currently holds the seat, announced his candidacy for Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District earlier this week.

