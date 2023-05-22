Dayton school board reverses decision; Charity Adams will add seventh and eighth grade

Lolli suggested using two trailers to relieve overcrowding at the two elementary schools at least temporarily. The board has not yet made a decision on that suggestion.

Board member Joe Lacey was the single no vote on adding grades to Charity Adams and having it stay open for at least one year as an all-girls school. He cited the overcrowding at other schools as the reason for his no vote.

“But to have a school that was so empty and have overcrowded schools surrounding it at the expense of other schools - it just doesn’t seem equitable to me,” Lacey said. “And that’s why I’m planning on voting down to this because I like the original proposal.”

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine voted yes to keeping Charity Adams open as an all-girls school for another year but said there is a chance the building could become co-ed next year. She encouraged people to continue enrolling their students in Charity Adams but agreed with Lacey’s comment about it not feeling equitable to keep one school with lower enrollment as a single-sex school.

“It is my hope that individuals in our community show that they want this program to remain in history by not only enrolling in it but also encouraging other individuals,” Goodwine said.