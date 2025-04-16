Dayton school leaders rip politicians, state funding in downtown busing fight

Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. last week spoke at a press conference where state Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) announced an amendment to the state budget bill that would prohibit school districts from transferring students at downtown bus hubs in urban areas.

Mims and Plummer said the fatal shooting of Dunbar High School student Alfred Hale on April 4 near the bus hub should not have happened and highlights an urgent need to get Dayton Public Schools students out of downtown, away from the transit center on Main Street.

The school district buys its high school students public bus passes to get to and from school.

At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, multiple school board members said the district has very few transportation options for high school students.

Board members said community members and partners need to come together to try to figure out how to make the downtown busing situation safer for students.

“We need help because we can’t do it by ourselves,” said William Bailey, vice president of the Board of Education. He said the school district’s “hands are tied” in what it can do.

Reached for comment Wednesday, Mayor Mims said Hale was shot and killed in an unsafe space, and it’s unacceptable to continue to put kids in harm’s way by sending them to the downtown hub.

Mims said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein, DPS Superintendent David Lawrence and Greater Dayton RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky have been meeting to try to figure out a solution. He said they’ve had some productive discussions recently.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton Public Schools has had busing problems for years, both in staffing and execution, despite a variety of strategies using a mixture of school buses and RTA buses.

Mims said DPS’ current busing problems need to be fixed by next school year.

The mayor said he thinks one solution may be to modify bus routes to send students to a non-downtown site to transfer buses. He suggested DPS and RTA could reach some sort of busing agreement.

“A lot of people in the community are not comfortable with how long this has continued,” Mims said. “We do not want any other child to be injured, or anyone else to be injured.”

Of course there’s no guarantee that violence or disruptions wouldn’t occur at a new transfer spot.

DPS Superintendent Lawrence says the idea of transporting all students via yellow school buses is cost-prohibitive and the district doesn’t have the resources to do it.

Dayton Public is required by law to transport all students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade who live more than two miles from school, with some exceptions.

Ohio law says DPS is responsible for transporting all students who live within the district’s boundaries to their schools, not just the students who attend DPS buildings. Because DPS has a much larger share of students attending dozens of charter and private schools than other districts, there is an added logistical and financial strain.

Lawrence said the cost of busing is high. Last year, the district spent $20 million on its own transportation program, and the state reimbursed about $13 million. The district paid $7 million out-of-pocket to transport kids, Lawrence said, not counting the bus pass costs for students from the high schools. Creating more school bus routes to transport those students would drive costs up further.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

School buses are also more difficult to for the district to purchase. It can take between seven months and two years to get a single bus, Lawrence said. The district has been facing a bus driver shortage that has mostly been resolved with logistics but there aren’t extra bus drivers to make more stops.

“We’re not capable of doing door-to-door service, given the current constraints that we have on the number of buses and the number of drivers,” Lawrence said. “It is quite frankly, an impossibility. And the fact that it keeps coming up is something that the board and I find rather incredulous.”

School board President Chrisondra Goodwine said she would like to see city leaders help the school district and young people in the community by making investments that improve student safety.

Goodwine said DPS has nothing to do with RTA bus routes and how they choose to get riders to where they need to go.

School board member Karen Wick on Tuesday urged the board to find a way to move DPS students away from the downtown transit hub until a longer-term transportation solution can be achieved.

“I am pleading with this board to take action to move the students away from the main bus hub,” said Wick, who said she attended Hale’s funeral service on Monday. “We have buildings, we have facilities, we have community partners and agencies that we can and should do better by.”

Wick said she was particularly struck by the story she was told of Hale calling his mom or his aunt by 3 p.m. each day to make sure he was safe. Wick is one of five candidates running for a seat on the Dayton City Commission.

Nevaeh Woods, DPS’ student senate vice president who attends Ponitz High School, said she thinks it’s unfair that some people are blaming students who ride RTA buses for safety issues downtown.

Woods said some of her classmates saw Hale get shot. She said she and other students feel unsafe and are scared to go downtown.

“None of us really want to be down there, but we’re forced to be down there because that’s the only way we can get to where we need to be,” she said. “This situation should be used as, ‘These children aren’t safe downtown,’ instead of, ‘These children need to be moved from downtown.’ ”

DPS Board member Will Smith said school officials and board members care deeply about the safety of DPS students.

Smith said the district has tried multiple busing methods, including private transportation, but they have not worked out. He said he wishes people would say what they actually want — whether that’s keeping kids safe or keeping teenagers out of specific places.

“For us to sit around and couch safety inside of a student’s death, to me is unfair to the students of this district, the staff of this district, and it’s totally unfair to the parents and families, not only of this young man, but of the numerous students who we unfortunately have lost,” Smith said.

State Rep. Plummer last week said the proposed amendment to the state budget seeks to force changes to a student busing model that is failing students and the community.

He said he used to take RTA buses to and from school when he was a kid, but he didn’t have to transfer buses downtown.