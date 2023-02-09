Dayton sets high temperature record for today, Cincinnati ties record

Dayton and Columbus broke the high temperature record and Cincinnati tied the record high for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Dayton’s high temperature of 67 degrees for today, recorded at 2:24 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport, broke the old record of 65 degrees set in 2001.
Cincinnati also reached 67 degrees today, at 2:04 p.m. at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. This ties the old high temperature for Feb. 9 set in 2001.
Columbus reached a high of 70 degrees for today, recorded at 2:22 p.m. at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The previous record for Feb. 9 was 66 degrees set in 2001.
....Record High Temperatures Today...— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 9, 2023
