Dayton sets 2nd high temp record in a week

Dayton set a high temperature record for the second time in a week.
The high temperature for today reached 71 degrees at 4:50 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.
This breaks the old record of 69 degrees for Feb. 15 set in 1954, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Record high temperatures were set at two of our major climate sites today:— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2023
Dayton (KDAY) Max T: 71 degrees. Old record was 69 in 1954.
Columbus (KCMH) Max T: 72 degrees. Old record was 70 in 1954.
Dayton also set a high temperature record on Feb. 9, when it reached 67 degrees and broke the record daily high of 65 degrees set in 2001.
Columbus also set high temperature records for today and Feb. 9.
The high reached 72 degrees in Columbus today, breaking the old record of 70 degrees set in 1954.
The high also reached 72 on Feb. 9, which broke the previous record for that day of 66 degrees set in 2001.
