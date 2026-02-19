Dayton sets record, ties another after spring-like temperatures

The low temperature — 50 degrees — is warmest low temperature reported in Dayton for Feb. 18. The previous record was 49 degrees set in 1981.

While the Miami Valley region has been enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures, colder weather will return next week.

Highs will be in the low 30s on Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s Tuesday before returning to the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.