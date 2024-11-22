Dayton sets new snowfall record Thursday

It was also a record-setting day for Cincinnati. The city had 2 inches of snowfall, breaking the previous record of 0.3 inches in 1956.

The NWS noted the snow was right on time for Dayton. The city’s average first day of accumulating snowfall is Nov. 21.

[8:42 AM] Fun climate fact: the average first date of accumulating snowfall in Columbus and Dayton is 11/21, so right on cue. Cincinnati's average first date is 11/26. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 21, 2024

Despite the record, most snow didn’t last for long and melted due to warm ground temperatures.

Friday will see highs in the mid-40s, with temperatures expected to be back in the 50s Sunday and Monday. Drier conditions are also forecasted for the weekend.