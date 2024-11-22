Dayton sets new snowfall record Thursday

Breaking: Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

15 minutes ago
The first snowfall of the winter season broke a 29-year record in Dayton Thursday.

Dayton received 1.7 inches of snowfall, breaking the previous record of 0.5 inches set in 1995, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It was also a record-setting day for Cincinnati. The city had 2 inches of snowfall, breaking the previous record of 0.3 inches in 1956.

The NWS noted the snow was right on time for Dayton. The city’s average first day of accumulating snowfall is Nov. 21.

Despite the record, most snow didn’t last for long and melted due to warm ground temperatures.

Friday will see highs in the mid-40s, with temperatures expected to be back in the 50s Sunday and Monday. Drier conditions are also forecasted for the weekend.

