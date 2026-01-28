Dayton spending $105K to improve ‘organizational culture’ at DPD

The city hopes will allow the police department to “better retain and attract employees while becoming more efficient and effective as an organization,” according to the city’s service agreement with Space Creator.

“This includes leadership development programming, curriculum design, cohort facilitation and continuing education under their ‘From Line to Leader’ program that has been instituted in the police department,” said Dayton Deputy City Manager LaShea Lofton.

Space Creator has worked with clients like Akron Public Schools, Otterbein University, and the Ohio School Board Association. Its office did not return a request for comment about the contract.

Lofton said this contract resulted from the city’s culture initiative, which tasked departments with creating an individual culture plan to improve the inner workings of their workplace.

“This initiative came out of that plan — specifically to focus on the supervisors and training them up and getting them prepared to lead effectively. And to make sure the culture that the police department is trying to implement filters all the way down to the street officers,” Lofton said.

The Dayton Police Department has more than 300 sworn officers. The department is among others across the nation that have struggled with attrition and recruitment in recent years.

The Dayton Police Department is a part of the 30x30 initiative. The goal of this initiative is to for 30% of police department recruits to be women by 2030.

“The development of our personnel is critically important, and this investment supports leadership growth and organizational strength that will benefit the department and the community well into the future,” said Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal.