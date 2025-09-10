Dayton startup Unlisted invited to San Francisco TechCrunch Disrupt showcase

“We’re going to San Francisco for a big tech pitch, and the prep for that kicks off tomorrow,” a very busy Katie Hill, founder and chief executive of Unlisted, told the Dayton Daily News Wednesday.

Chosen from thousands of applicants across the globe, only 200 startups earned a place in this year’s cohort —recognized by TechCrunch as “THE cohort to watch,” Unlisted said in a new release.

Unlisted strives to find the potential in unsold homes, connecting those searching for a home to join a “Waitlist” for homes they love that aren’t yet for sale.

Most real estate companies showcase homes that are listed for sale, which typically represent only 2% of all homes. Unlike these traditional approaches and unlike private-exclusive listings or “coming soon” listings, Unlisted bills itself as the first real estate platform to make every home discoverable regardless of its sale status, the company said.

“We launched this Waitlist concept in mid-June, soft-launched it, did not announce it, just to kind of see how it would perform,” Hill said Wednesday. “It has been going gangbusters, all organically, without any promotion yet. It’s really resonating.”

“We kind of thought it might,” she added. “It tested well.”

The idea is to enable buyers and homeowners (and agents) to connect with each other even when a home is not for sale.

Hill has been working toward this moment for years. A co-founder of Dayton’s Commuter Ads, she has worked as an adjunct instructor for the University of Dayton before spending time as an entrepreneur in residence at the Entrepreneurs Center in Dayton. She founded Unlisted in late 2021.

“Being named to Startup Battlefield 200 is both an honor and a powerful validation of the solution we’re building,” Hill said in her release. “Real estate has not meaningfully changed in decades. Who isn’t craving a better real estate experience? Unlisted is a $31 trillion real estate market-maker focused on the 98% of homes that aren’t for sale — yet.