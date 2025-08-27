Dayton ties 62-year temperature record

Cincinnati broke its record low for Aug. 27. Its low temperature was 49 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record of 50 degrees set in 1945.

Moderate temperatures are expected to continue this week as a cool airmass lingers through the weekend.

Lows could dip into the upper 40s Wednesday night, approaching another record in Dayton.

The record low for Aug. 27 in Dayton is 43 degrees, set more than a century ago in 1910, according to the NWS.