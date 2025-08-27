Breaking: Busy Kettering roadway has lanes closed until water main break repaired near Community Golf Course

Dayton ties 62-year temperature record

32 minutes ago
A cool airmass in the region led to Dayton tying a 62-year-old record low temperature.

The city reached a low temperature of 48 degrees Tuesday, matching the previous record set 62 years ago in 1963, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Cincinnati broke its record low for Aug. 27. Its low temperature was 49 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record of 50 degrees set in 1945.

Moderate temperatures are expected to continue this week as a cool airmass lingers through the weekend.

Lows could dip into the upper 40s Wednesday night, approaching another record in Dayton.

The record low for Aug. 27 in Dayton is 43 degrees, set more than a century ago in 1910, according to the NWS.

