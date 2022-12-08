dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton to give $40K to suicide prevention organization

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

The City of Dayton has announced it plans to give $40,800 to the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton to buy supplies for hosting outdoor gatherings to support mental health and suicide prevention.

The organization said that it has a mission to reduce suicidal behavior by promoting suicide prevention training.

Funds are being provided from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money as part of the Dayton Recovery Plan.

This grant is part of $7.3 million allocated to Aiding Community and Small Business Recovery.

