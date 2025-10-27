Dayton to open downtown police substation next to the RTA bus hub

Crime, violence and other problems around the hub have been the source of community complaints for years, and officials say they want a stronger police presence in the heart of the city.

“This substation is a practical solution that allows us to maintain a strong police presence downtown today, while planning and building the permanent station for the future,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with RTA puts officers in a central, high-traffic location, giving them the tools and proximity they need to serve the community effectively — with minimal cost to Dayton taxpayers.”

In a statement, the city said the substation will provide a visible, accessible base for police in a strategic location that will allow officers to engage directly with residents, businesses and visitors in the Central Business District, which covers downtown.

The current Central Business District station is at 248 Salem Ave. in northwest Dayton, across the river from downtown. The current station and the substation site are about a mile apart.

The Central Business District has not had a patrol district office in downtown since 2012, Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said in a statement.

“Maintaining a safe and welcoming downtown is a top priority for our city,” he said.

The building at 30 S. Main St. most recently was used as office space for a nonprofit organization, and the property also previously housed operations for micromobility services (Spin scooters).

“RTA has a strong history of partnering with others on various community projects and initiatives, and this project will enhance an already growing and developing downtown,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky.

The city of Dayton earlier this year acquired a property at East Fourth and St. Clair streets that once was home to Vex nightclub and the Diner on St. Clair. The city plans to build a new station at that site, and the ground-breaking is expected to take place in 2027 and the project should be completed by late 2029.

Dayton also is building a new police station in West Dayton, near the historic Wright brothers airplane factory buildings.