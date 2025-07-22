Dayton VA offers free concert Wednesday

“We are so honored to have them at the Dayton VA for a concert and Q&A session,” an announcement from the Dayton VA said.

The noon concert is free and open to everyone.

The medical center campus can be found between West Third Street and U.S. 35 at 4100 W. Third St. The performance will be in the auditorium of building 305.

The band is comprised of Tim Donley on lead vocals, Greg Loman and Nate Kalwicki on guitar, Erik Kalwicki on bass guitar and Juan “Dom” Dominguez on drums.

“We called ourselves The Resilient because as individuals in the band, we each had to come back from and recover after pretty difficult circumstances,” Donley has said. “The name applies to us, but also to people in general. When we say we are The Resilient, it’s not just us. It’s a connection that we have with everyone who hears our music.”