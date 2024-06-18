Dayton woman accused of choking 7-year-old daughter

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded June 9 to Dayton Children’s Hospital in response to an abuse complaint involving a 7-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl reportedly disclosed ongoing abuse to medics from their mother. During a forensic interview on June 10, the girl said her mother choked her and described other physical abuse, the affidavit stated.

Ellis reportedly admitted to police to smacking her daughter, according to the affidavit.

She is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.