Dayton woman accused of choking 7-year-old daughter

A Dayton woman indicted Tuesday on child abuse charges is accused of choking her 7-year-old daughter earlier this month.

Bri’Nae Denise Ellis, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned June 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for strangulation, abduction and one felony count of endangering children and two misdemeanor counts of endangering children plus one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded June 9 to Dayton Children’s Hospital in response to an abuse complaint involving a 7-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl reportedly disclosed ongoing abuse to medics from their mother. During a forensic interview on June 10, the girl said her mother choked her and described other physical abuse, the affidavit stated.

Ellis reportedly admitted to police to smacking her daughter, according to the affidavit.

She is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

