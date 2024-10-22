Dayton’s rooftop restaurant to celebrate Halloween with pirate-themed party

Breaking: Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities announces program cuts, layoffs

1 hour ago
The Foundry, downtown Dayton’s rooftop restaurant that’s on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel, is celebrating Halloween with a pirate-themed party on Friday, Oct. 25.

Festivities include live music from DJ Shorty starting at 6 p.m., a pirate skull treasure tattoo table, photo backdrop area and Halloween themed food and drinks.

The American gastropub-inspired restaurant will serve its regular menu of chef-driven cuisine, in addition to a Pirate Margarita Pizza and Mummy Cheese Calzone made in its wood-fired oven.

Halloween-themed drink specials include:

  • Drunken Monkey: Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, banana liqueur and chocolate bitters with an orange zest garnish
  • Pumpkin Punch: Sailor Jerry Rum, ginger beer, lemon juice and a cinnamon stick with pumpkin candy corn garnish
  • Zombie Grog: Milagro Tequila, Midori, Ancho Reyes Green Chili Liqueur, lime juice and Sprite with zombie gummy candy garnish
  • Pirate Potion: Reyka Vodka, Kahlua, half and half and pumpkin purée with nutmeg garnish on top

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., will be open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@thefoundryrooftop).

