Dayton’s rooftop restaurant to celebrate Halloween with pirate-themed party

The Foundry, downtown Dayton’s rooftop restaurant that’s on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel, is celebrating Halloween with a pirate-themed party on Friday, Oct. 25.
Festivities include live music from DJ Shorty starting at 6 p.m., a pirate skull treasure tattoo table, photo backdrop area and Halloween themed food and drinks.
The American gastropub-inspired restaurant will serve its regular menu of chef-driven cuisine, in addition to a Pirate Margarita Pizza and Mummy Cheese Calzone made in its wood-fired oven.
Halloween-themed drink specials include:
- Drunken Monkey: Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, banana liqueur and chocolate bitters with an orange zest garnish
- Pumpkin Punch: Sailor Jerry Rum, ginger beer, lemon juice and a cinnamon stick with pumpkin candy corn garnish
- Zombie Grog: Milagro Tequila, Midori, Ancho Reyes Green Chili Liqueur, lime juice and Sprite with zombie gummy candy garnish
- Pirate Potion: Reyka Vodka, Kahlua, half and half and pumpkin purée with nutmeg garnish on top
The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., will be open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
For more information, visit thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@thefoundryrooftop).
