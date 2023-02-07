Death of Dayton man found in Jackson Twp. appears to be accidental, police say

After the crash on Jan. 22, officers searched the area, but were not able to locate anyone involved in the crash. The VIN for the vehicle came back to a woman who said the vehicle had been totaled and was at a junkyard last she knew, the chief said.

An autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Sunday, but the toxicology report has not come back yet. Evidence gathered during the investigation indicates drugs may have been involved and that Campbell’s death was accidental, Schade said. There’s no sign of foul play.

A medical examiner reported Campbell showed signs of minor injuries consistent with a vehicle crash, but he would have been able to walk away from the scene, the chief said. There was no evidence of hypothermia.