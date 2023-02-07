NEW DETAILS: Children Services previously had custody of boy in Riverside abuse case

Montgomery County Children Services spokeswoman Reba Chenoweth said any documents or records pertaining to reports of child abuse or neglect or an investigation by the agency are confidential under Ohio law.

“As a result, Montgomery County Children Services cannot disclose if there has been prior involvement or if there is a current case open,” she said.

In January, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced a grand jury indicted Shade and Henry-Reed on four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence after their 5-year-old son and 15-month-old daughter were found malnourished.

On Jan. 17, the infant was transferred to Dayton’s Children Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit after Henry-Reed brought her daughter to a medical facility due to an illness.

The girl weighed approximately 10 pounds, was severely malnourished and had a low heart rate, Heck said.

Hospital staff contacted Riverside police for potential child abuse and officers obtained a search warrant for the family’s Burkhardt Road residence. When they arrived, they found Shade with the couple’s son. An ambulance transported the boy to the hospital. He was approximately 20 pounds.

Heck said during the January press conference his office was seeking custody of both children. He said they will also file for custody of the couple’s third child, which Henry-Reed is currently pregnant with, once it is born.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Juvenile court documents for the boy indicated a motion for temporary custody was filed on Feb. 2.

A not guilty plea was entered on Shade’s behalf in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last week during his arraignment. His bond was continued at $500,000.

Henry-Reed is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Her defense team at Rion, Rion & Rion LPA Inc., previously said they will use everything they can to defend her and that she has the full force of the office behind her.