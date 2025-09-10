Decomposed human remains found in Dayton house; Homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found in a Dayton house Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a vacant house in the 3900 block of Delphos Avenue for a suspicious circumstance call, according to Dayton police.
“Human remains in an enhanced state of decomposition were located inside the home,” said Lt. Eric Sheldon. “The remains will be sent to the crime lab for identification.”
It is not clear if foul play is suspected.
Homicide detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure.
