Defense contractor lands $138M order that will impact Dayton-area office

Defense contractor HII, which has a Dayton-area presence, said Monday its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $138 million recompete task order to serve the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Bombers Directorate, supporting U.S. combatant commands.

AFLCMC, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is responsible for the sustainment and modernization of the Air Force bombers portfolio, including the B-1, B-2 and B-52, and for organizing, training, and equipping the Center’s B-21 System Program Office.

The contract augments the program office’s military and civil service capabilities with advisory and assistance services, HII said in a release.

“These services help to holistically track and manage programs and projects involving research, development, test, evaluation, production, modernization and life-cycle acquisition and sustainment activities,” the company said.

“Supporting the critical development and acquisition of Air Force bombers demands proven expertise across program management, engineering, innovative technology and more,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group. “Our team is intently focused on successful mission execution, and we look forward to continuing to support Air Force solutions that deliver the warfighter advantage.”

The recompeted task order was awarded under the General Service Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 contract vehicle.

It has a one-year term with four possible one-year option periods. Most of the work will be performed at Wright-Patterson.

HII’s support to the directorate is an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded in June 2017.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) completed its acquisition of Alion Science and Technology — a technology solutions provider located in McLean, Va., with Dayton-area employees — from Veritas Capital in August 2021.