Defense contractor Peerless Technologies hires chief growth officer

As CGO/CTO, Mitchell will lead a team responsible for identifying new opportunities and winning new business, the company said. He will be the newest member of the company’s executive team.

“I am excited to be a part of the executive team and shaping the future of Peerless,” Mitchell said. “The capabilities of Peerless can be game-changing for our customers and those defending our freedoms. I look forward to driving growth and innovation with the amazing team of people here.”

Before joining Peerless, Mitchell served as chief technology officer at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies’ electromagnetic defensive solutions, as well as vice president of advanced technology, business development, and strategy for CAES, an Arlington Va.-based aerospace and defense company.

Prior to CAES, he also served as vice president, business development and strategy for Leidos’ Dynetics Group, as well as stints with BAE Systems and Areté, a small business serving the Department of Defense and intelligence communities.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy, Mitchell served as an officer for 20 years, with his last assignment as executive director for the USAF Scientific Advisory Board.

Peerless was founded in 2000, focusing on electronic warfare and cyber and systems engineering services, from research and development to technology implementation.

Peerless clients include the NASA Glenn Research Center, the F-22 Program Office (which was transferred from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to Hill Air Force Base in 2020), the F-35 Joint Program Office and other federal agencies and offices.