Defense, DOE, demonstrations and DOGE: Local impacts of federal actions this week

Trump this week specifically called out federal Judge James Boasberg in a fundraising email, calling Boasberg a “Radical Left Judge.” Boasberg questioned the Trump administration’s legal reasoning behind deportation flights that took immigrants to camps in El Salvador .

Before this week, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, was already a part of a group of Republicans in the U.S. House who have pushed for impeachments. This year, House Republicans have filed more impeachment resolutions against federal judges than what’s been filed in the last three decades combined.

How federal actions are impacting our region this week:

• F-47: The United States government has awarded Boeing the contract to build the new sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, a program that has been managed by the Air Force Materiel Command and associated missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. “This is a big day for our warfighters, this is a big day for our country, this is a big day for the world,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “The name of this program is the next generation of air dominance.”

• Department of Education: Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education . Significant cuts to the Education Department are expected to have an impact on local schools that receive federal funding for special education and homeless student programs, support programs for teachers and principals and more. Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said the U.S. Department of Education gives Ohio schools about $1.3 billion.

• Moreno visits Montgomery County: Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno in a 35-minute address during a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast briefing praised the region’s military bases, telling attendees he and Sen. Jon Husted can persuade Hegseth to visit Wright-Patterson . How the Air Force spends money will matter to Wright-Patterson: labor data indicate that nearly one in four federal civilian employees in Ohio are in Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties, meaning the Miami Valley could be hit particularly hard by federal job cuts.

• Local demonstrations: WPAFB jobs, Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits and more were topics at the core of a few local protests that sprouted up during the week. Some picketed outside of the country club where Sen. Moreno was speaking on Tuesday. Another group, associated with health care and social services union SEIU 1199 WV/KY/OH , held signs outside of Republican Rep. Mike Turner’s Dayton office. Nearly 100 people gathered along the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road on Tuesday, too, to protest cuts driven by the Department of Government Efficiency .

• Ohio city sues DOGE: Columbus officials filed a lawsuit challenging DOGE cuts to community grants, including a freeze on a U.S. Forestry grant that’s already been spent, USA Today reported . The city has already paid for most of the $500,000 allotment to plant trees and has not been reimbursed as of this week.

Other federal updates:

• “You’re fired!”: Two Democratic representatives were axed from the Federal Trade Commission . The FTC is a regulator created by Congress that enforces consumer protection measures, and its seats are typically comprised of three members of the president’s party and two from the opposing party. These commissioners are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The two representatives will be challenging their dismissal in court, the Associated Press reported.