Defense secretary authorizes bonuses up to $25K for top civilian employees

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized paying high-performing civilian employees of the department up to $25,000 in bonuses, according to a new memo from his office.

“To best recognize our civilian workforce, monetary awards of 15 to 25% of basic pay, up to $25,000, are authorized for the top 15% of performers,” said the memo, dated Dec. 15.

In the memo, Hegseth directs all department component heads and principal staff assistants (PSAs) to “reward our very best civilians with meaningful monetary awards, with the money going toward employees within several federal government pay systems” — Senior Executive Service, Senior Professional, General Schedule, Federal Wage System, alternative personnel systems and more.

There were more than 13,100 Air Force Materiel Command employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFMC is headquartered, command leaders told the Dayton Daily News last summer.

Recent achievements for DOD civilian employees “have not been easy,” the memo says.

“The uncertainty and adversity inherent in all periods of change can test even the most elite workforce,” the document states. “Further, the longest government shutdown in American history imposed severe strain on our civilian workforce. The resilience our civilian teammates have demonstrated throughout this challenging time is an inspiration and deserves to be recognized.”

President Donald Trump Wednesday last week said uniformed members of the military would receive a one-time housing allowance payment, being rebranded as a “warrior’s dividend,” of $1,776 per service member.

