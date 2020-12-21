Building collapses as demo work goes awry for new downtown high-rise apartments

Demolition work did not go as planned Monday at the former Wright State University Kettering Center in downtown Dayton.
Large metal beams, bricks, concrete and other building debris collapsed onto Monument Avenue, taking down RTA lines and heavily damaging a sculpture at RiverScape MetroPark across the street.
There were no injuries, but part of the street was shut down.
Demolition began last week for the site at the coroner of East Monument Avenue and North St. Clair Street that will become home to a $26.8 million high rise apartment building, called The Monument.
The new building will be six stories with 124 apartments, 4,500 square feet of ground level retail space and a parking garage, according to developers Crawford Hoying of Dublin, Ohio, and Woodard Development.
The former medical building is a block from the Great Miami River and across from RiverScape Metro Park.
Staff Writer Eileen McClory contributed to this report.
Credit: Jim Noelker