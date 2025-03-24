Deputies investigating after human remains found in Harrison Twp.

An investigation is ongoing after a person found human remains Sunday morning in Harrison Twp.
A passerby found the remains in a wooded area on Montevideo Drive and notified the resident, who then contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the state of decomposition, the investigators must wait for the coroner’s report for the identity of the deceased and the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.
It is not clear how long the remains were in the area. It’s also unknown whether foul play was a factor.
In Other News
1
Ohio thinks 15% more students will use private school vouchers next...
2
State finds Mad River teachers underpaid retirement contributions
3
$28.2 million in federal transportation funds greenlights 21 local...
4
Beavercreek Shell gas station closed for months after 700-gallon fuel...
5
Voice of Business: A commitment to supporting all businesses
About the Author