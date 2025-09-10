Bethel school bus driver under investigation for possible impairment

The bus was carrying five children.

A deputy arrived to find the bus stopped by a person.

The driver showed signs of impairment, including unsteadiness and constricted pupils, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver did a voluntary blood draw at the hospital, and the lab results are pending.

The children were not injured and transferred to a different bus.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Charges could be filed once lab results are returned.

We have reached out to Bethel Local Schools for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.