Breaking: A Dayton company will be on the Uber app

Bethel school bus driver under investigation for possible impairment

FILE PHOTO: School buses are parked inside the Dayton Public Transportation center on Thursday, August 21, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE PHOTO: School buses are parked inside the Dayton Public Transportation center on Thursday, August 21, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A Bethel Local Schools bus driver is under investigation after allegedly showing signs of impairment and driving recklessly.

On Tuesday, multiple 911 callers reported a school bus was swerving across lanes of traffic and partially off the road near U.S. 40 and Ohio 202 South, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus was carrying five children.

A deputy arrived to find the bus stopped by a person.

The driver showed signs of impairment, including unsteadiness and constricted pupils, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver did a voluntary blood draw at the hospital, and the lab results are pending.

The children were not injured and transferred to a different bus.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Charges could be filed once lab results are returned.

We have reached out to Bethel Local Schools for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.

In Other News
1
3 Currito restaurants coming to Dayton area with first opening by end...
2
10 inventors who changed the world from the Dayton region
3
A Dayton company will be on the Uber app
4
Dayton Scream Park opens Friday; owner invests almost $100,000 in new...
5
Ohio Democrats propose congressional map with 8 seats to GOP, 7 to Dems

About the Author