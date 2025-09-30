Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old Miami County girl

She is five feet eight inches tall and approximately 210 pounds. She has brown hair with a red tint and hazel eyes.

Her hair is dyed, and she has a tattoo of a discus thrower, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hines was last seen wearing brown boots and carrying a clear bag.

She reportedly left a note indicating she was running away to Kansas and asked her family not to worry.

The sheriff’s office is concerned for Hines due to her age and the distance she may have traveled.