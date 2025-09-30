Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old Miami County girl

Breaking: Drivers ed now required for drivers under 21 in Ohio; state unveils new app

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who left her Pleasant Hill home Sunday.

Olivia R. Hines was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday.

She is five feet eight inches tall and approximately 210 pounds. She has brown hair with a red tint and hazel eyes.

Her hair is dyed, and she has a tattoo of a discus thrower, according to the sheriff’s office.

Olivia R. Hines. Photo courtesy the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Hines was last seen wearing brown boots and carrying a clear bag.

She reportedly left a note indicating she was running away to Kansas and asked her family not to worry.

The sheriff’s office is concerned for Hines due to her age and the distance she may have traveled.

Anyone with information on her location should call Sgt. Todd Cooper at 937-440-3965 ext. 3986 or email cooper.todd@miamicountyso.com.

Tips can be left anonymously at the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

