Deputies: Woman drove through yards trying to hit man with minivan

47 minutes ago
A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to hit a man with a minivan while she had several children in the vehicle in Harrison Twp.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a release, deputies were called to the intersection of Embassy Place and Republic Drive in the Creekside Homes apartment complex for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

After preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said that the incident started as a domestic dispute that escalated to the woman driving through yards and a sidewalk trying to hit the man with the blue Dodge Caravan, according to witnesses and video evidence.

When deputies arrived on scene, witnesses pointed out the minivan, which was stopped at Republic Drive at the intersection with N. Dixie Drive. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

There were six children in the back of the minivan, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the release, the woman was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic violence and endangering children. Child Protective Services were also contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

