Developer plans to expand Shaker Meadows subdivision in Franklin

Henderson Development is requesting a Planned Unit Development overlay on about 47 acres south of Pleasant Hill Boulevard.

Franklin City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the rezoning at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 2 in council chambers at the Franklin Municipal Building, 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.

The Franklin Planning Commission on May 14 voted 4-1 to recommend approval by the council.

The neighborhood will include a dog park, open spaces and walking trails, according to documents submitted to the city.