Developer wants to build new Dollar General in Vandalia

Council’s next meeting is set for Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

The city’s zoning appeals board recently recommended approval of the application, submitted by Choice One Engineering. The proposed building size is in excess of the 1.5-acre site’s current zoning code, which allows for a 5,000-square-foot maximum.

The developer contends the larger building size will allow for a larger amount of offerings and provide adequate area for fresh and frozen foods, documents state.

“The variance may look substantial on paper, but the physical result of the variance will not be substantial, as the building will only be longer towards the rear of the site, into the existing trees,” the developer writes in the request. “The proposed building is also 50% smaller than directly adjacent properties, so this is not a substantial deviation from the existing make up of the area.”

The building currently located on the site houses the tattoo studio called Wells & Co. Custom Tattoo and Looks That Kill Salon.

Both businesses will be moving out of the building in May 2026, the Dayton Daily News reported previously.

Vandalia has one other Dollar General store location, at 650 W. National Road.