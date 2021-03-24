Developer wants to build ranch-style apartments near Northmont High School in Clayton

Columbus-based developer Grand Traditions wants to buildup to 132 ranch-style apartments in Clayton near Northmont High School.
The developer has proposed building between 108 to 132 market-rate apartments on 15 acres of a 25.9-acre vacant property on Hoke Road south of National Road in a two-year construction process.
“I think it is very important to say that the Grand Traditions community really offers a community feel similar to the look and feel of Clayton residential properties and single-family homes,” said Clayton planning commission member Sabrina Pritchett. “One of the things I’ve seen is some of our senior residents or couples that are seen downsizing are moving out of the area because we do not have these type of properties in Clayton and that is an economic loss to our city.”
Brian Jimenez of Grand Traditions said the apartments are targeted toward empty nesters. The apartments would be one to three bedrooms with an attached garage that sits on the side of the house tucked away from the street. Rent for the units start at $1,000 and cap at $1,600.
“We knew as soon as we arrived here that Clayton and the surrounding area is a very special place. We liked what we saw, explored it further and we realized there was some opportunity,” Jimenez said.
The land is zoned for what the builders are proposing. The only recommendation from Clayton city planners is for the development to add a multiuse path along the Hoke Road frontage to increase walkability of the development for renters and other community members.
Jimenez said when the first half of the development is complete, they will begin landscaping and renting the homes.
Some Clayton residents voiced concerns during a Clayton planning commission meeting Monday night about potential traffic congestion, storm water run off from a nearby creek, and how this development would impact the Village of North Clayton development that is under construction in the same area.
Tim Haid with Grand Traditions said they will meet with their engineer to assess the issue of flooding in the final plan of their development.
Clayton City Council will have to approve the development plans before construction can begin.