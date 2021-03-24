Developer wants to build ranch-style apartments near Northmont High School in Clayton

The land is zoned for what the builders are proposing. The only recommendation from Clayton city planners is for the development to add a multiuse path along the Hoke Road frontage to increase walkability of the development for renters and other community members.

Jimenez said when the first half of the development is complete, they will begin landscaping and renting the homes.

Some Clayton residents voiced concerns during a Clayton planning commission meeting Monday night about potential traffic congestion, storm water run off from a nearby creek, and how this development would impact the Village of North Clayton development that is under construction in the same area.

Tim Haid with Grand Traditions said they will meet with their engineer to assess the issue of flooding in the final plan of their development.

Clayton City Council will have to approve the development plans before construction can begin.