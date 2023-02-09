Developer Woodard launches first foray into the Oregon District

In the Oregon District, the building on Wayne and Fifth is one that houses Corner Kitchen and Press, among other businesses, at 601 E. Fifth.

Both Oregon District buildings currently boast locally loved first-floor retail spaces with apartments on higher floors.

“It’s two buildings total with a whole bunch of street addresses,” Woodard said. “They have a great retail line-up.”

He purchased them from Midtown Development Corp., helmed by Thomas Tornatore.

“No major changes,” Woodard said when asked about his plans for the Oregon District sites. “They’re old buildings, and Tom did a good job of keeping them up, and he made continued investments. We have no radical changes (in mind). We’ll update the residential units as they turn over.”

He called the Oregon buildings “one of those stabilized assets.”

“It was more of a stable acquisition rather than any wholesale changes,” he said.

Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development have been the main developers of the Water Street and Webster Station sections of downtown, making changes big and small around Day-Air Ballpark over the past decade.

The area is weeks away from welcoming flashy new housing and hotel products that should help solidify the area as a residential and amenity-rich hotspot.