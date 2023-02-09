Developer Woodard launches first foray into the Oregon District

Having made his mark on the Webster Station District, one of Dayton’s most active developers is poised to take steps in the city’s Oregon District.
Woodard Development has purchased a building with a number of addresses in the 500 block of East Fifth, including 513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth, as well as the building nearby at 601-613 E. Fifth, both in the Oregon District.
He has also purchased property at 411 to 505 S. Jefferson St., known as the former United Business Service building, near the middle of a heavily trafficked part of southern downtown outside the Oregon District. The latter address was purchased toward the end of 2022. “An interesting building in a great spot,” Jason Woodard said of the 505 S. Jefferson property.
“We’ll kick around a few ideas for it,” he said.
Regarding the Fifth Street sites, he said: “It’s our first foray into the Oregon District.” Woodard called the historic section of Dayton “one of the great neighborhoods in town,” with “iconic buildings.”
In the Oregon District, the building on Wayne and Fifth is one that houses Corner Kitchen and Press, among other businesses, at 601 E. Fifth.
Both Oregon District buildings currently boast locally loved first-floor retail spaces with apartments on higher floors.
“It’s two buildings total with a whole bunch of street addresses,” Woodard said. “They have a great retail line-up.”
He purchased them from Midtown Development Corp., helmed by Thomas Tornatore.
“No major changes,” Woodard said when asked about his plans for the Oregon District sites. “They’re old buildings, and Tom did a good job of keeping them up, and he made continued investments. We have no radical changes (in mind). We’ll update the residential units as they turn over.”
He called the Oregon buildings “one of those stabilized assets.”
“It was more of a stable acquisition rather than any wholesale changes,” he said.
Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development have been the main developers of the Water Street and Webster Station sections of downtown, making changes big and small around Day-Air Ballpark over the past decade.
The area is weeks away from welcoming flashy new housing and hotel products that should help solidify the area as a residential and amenity-rich hotspot.
