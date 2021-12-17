dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeWine to address hospital staffing shortages today

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
19 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine will share efforts to address hospital staffing storages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on the Ohio Channel.

COVID hospitalizations have continued to rise over the last month and a half and approaching peaks reported during Ohio’s winter surge.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations remain high as Ohio celebrates 1 year with vaccines

On Thursday, 4,723 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were 1,164 coronavirus patients in the state’s ICUs and 730 on ventilators.

Some hospitals have delayed elective procedures and surgeries to cope with staffing shortages and an influx in patients, ODH Director Dr. Brue Vanderhoff said. The state is also using its zone structure to shift resources to areas where they are needed the most.

While most of Ohio’s cases and hospitalizations are being driven by the delta variant, the emergence of the new omicron variant has health experts watching. Early reports indicate the omicron variant causes fewer hospitalizations and deaths, but it’s still too early to know what the variant’s impact will be, Vanderhoff said.

In Other News
1
Ohio senators push again to extend health insurance tax credit for...
2
Coroner identifies 3-year-old girl, father killed in Trotwood shooting
3
Law enforcement officers to focus on reckless driving, more in Dayton...
4
Kettering business licensed to extract Ohio farmers’ hemp oil used to...
5
Union, Dayton reach prairie land settlement

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top