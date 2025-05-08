DG Market approved for location near Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp.

Dollar General plans to build a 10,640-square-foot DG Market on a vacant, 1.2-acre property just north of a Speedway gas station, on the west side of Byers Road, north of Austin Boulevard.

Applicant Josh Allen of Cincinnati-based A4 Real Estate Group said in a plan submitted to the township last year that the overall use and site design will have “minimal impact” to the community. He also said the new store will be “a benefit for the surrounding community to provide grocery and everyday goods to local residents without having to travel into Austin Landing, or further, to obtain the same goods.”

Miami Twp. Zoning Commission voted 4-0 last summer to approve a final development plan for the site. Trustees voted 2-1 last November to deny the request.

A4 filed an administrative appeal in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in December, saying the board’s decision to reject its plan was unfair, unlawful, and not supported by solid evidence, and goes against the public interest.

In addition, the decision does not align with the township’s zoning rules or the community’s well-being, according to the appeal. The board, it said, acted improperly by failing to fairly consider A4’s proposal, violating Ohio law in the process.

At Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled trustees meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the acceptance of a proposed consent decree resolving A4’s administrative appeal against trustees.

Trustee Terry Posey Jr., during the portion of the meeting reserved for comments by township officials, said the board “deeply appreciates the engagement and concerns voiced by residents” regarding the proposed Dollar General Market.

“We understand the strong feelings surrounding the issue, and we want to assure the community that all input was carefully considered,” Posey said. “In light of the administrative appeal filed by A4 Real Estate Group challenging the board’s initial denial, and after careful consideration the legal challenges presented by the appeal and the potential costs and uncertainties of further litigation, the board determined today that the most prudent course of action was to enter into this consent decree.”

Posey said that while the trustees understand the outcome may not align with the preference of all residents, the resolution approved by trustees Tuesday “does allow the township to move forward without incurring significant legal expenses, and the unpredictability of a court decision.”

“The board remains committed to thoughtful planning and development to serve the broader interests of Miami Twp.” he said.

The first DG Market opened in Hendersonville, Tennessee, in 2003, offering fresh produce like lettuce, tomatoes, apples, potatoes, lemons, and salad mixes.

Dollar General operates two DG Market stores in Dayton, located at 4600 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp. and 2312 N. Main St. in Dayton.

Dollar General stores average 8,000 square feet, while DG Market locations are typically 10,000 square feet, the company said. Store sizes vary by location.

In comparison, Aldi stores are around 18,000 square feet, and Kroger Marketplace stores exceed 100,000 square feet.