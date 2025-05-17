Dixie Twin Drive-In celebrates new sign after wind destroyed iconic original

Remnants of Hurricane Helene damaged the original sign of the nearly 70-year-old Dixie Twin Drive-In last fall. A new digital sign has recently been added to replace it. The drive-in and Harrison Township held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

The Dixie Twin Drive-In is open again, with a colorful new sign after their famous older one was destroyed by heavy winds last October.

The drive-in is located at 6201 North Dixie Drive and has new management for its 69th season.

“We are ecstatic to be here today, to present our Dixie sign,” Ryan Levin, vice president of Levin Service Company that owns and operates the drive-in, told a crowd after a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. “We have been in continuous business for almost 70 years now and when our sign blew down, it was as close to a local tragedy as you could get.”

Ryan Levin, who owns Levin Service Company, talks after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at Dixie Twin Drive-In. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Levin said many people were ‘up-in-arms about the sign’ and kept asking when it was going to be rebuilt.

“I am happy to say Harrison Twp. was fantastic and integral in getting this expedited and fast-tracked, so we could rebuild this wonderful homage to the original sign where it is not quite as big, but does so much more with our lighted sign,” he said.

Levin said many people are ecstatic about the return of this Northridge and Dayton landmark and thanks the community for their role in getting the sign rebuilt. He added that insurance and help from Harrison Twp. and Montgomery County played a large role as well.

Harrison Township Administrator Shannon Meadows (left) talks with Montgomery County Sheriff Sgt. John Eversole during a ribbon cutting on Friday at Dixie Twin Drive-In. The nearly 70-year-old drive-in's original sign was damaged by remnants of Hurricane Helene last fall, and a new digital sign has recently been added to replace it. Aside from insurance money, township and county officials assited in getting funds through grants to help pay for the replacement. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

The theater also had help from the Klusty Sign Associates of Sharonville last year. The theater’s original mid-century modern red and yellow sign had stood near the entrance of the drive-in since it opened in 1957.

The iconic Dixie Twin Drive-Inn sign was damaged recently, toppling to the ground after strong winds and storms - remnants of Hurricane Helene - tore through the area last weekend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Aside from regular maintenance, and replacement of the letterboards in 2019, the sign had remained the same through the years.

“North Dixie here, it needs some new freshness, needs some new blood and I am happy to be part of that, bringing that revitalization to Northridge here,” Levin said.

A socially distanced version of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta, a benefit for United Rehabilitation Services, was held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. RiverScape MetroPark, the event's regular venue, couldn't be used due to COVID-19 event restrictions. A virtual duck drop from a past regatta filmed by photographer Andy Snow was shown on the big screen. The movies "Back to the Future" and "How to Train Your Dragon" were shown simultaneously after the virtual duck drop. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

