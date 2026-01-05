Do you have connections to Venezuela? We want to hear from you

A demonstrator with a Venezuelan flag outside the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, where Nicolas Maduro, the ousted president of Venezuela, and his wife, Cilia Florez, are scheduled to be arraigned later on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. Maduro and Flores are expected to face charges of drug trafficking and other crimes, two days after they were captured in a U.S. military raid in Caracas. (Sara Hylton/The New York Times)

The capture by U.S. troops of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife over the weekend sent shockwaves around the globe.

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are looking to gather local reaction to the miliary action in Venezuela.

ExploreProtest in Oregon District against U.S. actions against Venezuela

If you are an area resident who is from Venezuela, or if you have family friends or other connections in that country, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out our form below.

