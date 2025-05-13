Documentary on NATO, Dayton Peace Accords to premiere on Think TV

“Dayton has long been a city with a powerful connection to global peacebuilding — longer than most realize — and we’re proud to honor that history while fostering timely conversations about diplomacy, community and the future of international cooperation,” said Colin Scianamblo, Chief Content Officer at Think TV.

Dayton took center stage exactly 30 years ago this year with the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The Bosnian War came to an end after a framework for lasting peace was negotiated in Dayton in November 1995.

2025 also marks 23 years since the last NATO parliamentary assembly has been held in the United States. The congregation of member countries has been made controversial amid criticism of NATO by President Donald Trump, who has claimed the US may refuse to defend other member states in war if some member countries don’t increase their military spending.

The production includes conversations with U.S. Representative Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who has been a major force in bringing the NATO assembly to Ohio, as well as Alice Young-Basora, Executive Director of the Dayton International Peace Museum, and Kevin Lydy, Chair of the Dayton Sister Cities Committee, among others.

Additionally, the feature includes stories told by immigrants and refugees from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This program reflects what public media does best: bringing people together, amplifying local voices and connecting our community to the world,” Scianamblo said.

The production will also appear on CET in Cincinnati. Following its premiere, Dayton: City of Peace 2025 will be available for streaming on the PBS App and will encore on Think TV 16 and CET at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and at both 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.