DOD civilians expected to respond to ‘five bullets’ email

“Personnel must respond to the message, ensuring no classified information is contained within, and include supervisors on these emails,” the service said. “The bullets should focus on achievements that support DOD priorities.”

Failure to respond may result in disciplinary action. However, a supporting Air Force memo says the Office of Personnel Management (also called “OPM”) “has clarified that a non-response to its email request will not be considered a resignation.”

The expectation will fall on civilians working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, home to about 38,000 military and civilian employees.

The directive is a change from previous instructions. “When and if required, the department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week,’” said an earlier message from Darin S. Selnick, who was performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

The updated memorandum is available here with attachments here and here.