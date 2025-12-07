Dog shot Saturday after deputy was attacked while police investigated dispute

A domestic dispute in Harrison Twp. Saturday afternoon led to a possible stabbing and a dog being shot, according to law enforcement.

Crews responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 12:30 p.m. on Townhouse Court, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a 911 call, two individuals could be heard arguing in the background.

A man said a woman had a knife and “was stabbing him,” according to the 911 call.

The sheriff’s office said the call included a woman saying the man “put his hands” on her and that she would “kill him.”

The man also said that the woman was holding a knife on his throat, according to the 911 call.

At the house, a deputy was attacked by a dog that had left the residence. The deputy shot the dog, but the dog ran off, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Nobody was injured as a result of the shooting,” deputies said. “The dog was located by an officer with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and safely taken into custody. The dog was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to recover.”

Medics from the Harrison Twp. Fire Dept. transported the woman to a local hospital for evaluation.

Deputies could not locate the man and his whereabouts and condition remain unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed on the residence and that the woman did not allow the deputies to process the scene or collect evidence.

The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

