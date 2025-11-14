Donate to Valley Food Relief to help those hungry in our community

All donations go directly to neighbors in need through our partner, The Foodbank Inc.
Rob Rohr, President and Publisher of Cox First Media, Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

Rob Rohr, President and Publisher of Cox First Media, Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.
Local News
50 minutes ago
X

Dear Reader,

As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to take for granted the simple comfort of sharing a meal. But for too many of our neighbors, that comfort feels out of reach. More than 114,000 people in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties face food insecurity — unsure where their next meal will come from.

Explore‘It breaks your heart’: Food pantries see overwhelming need as resources dwindle

At the Dayton Daily News, we believe everyone deserves a place at the table. Giving to Valley Food Relief helps make that possible. Your gift doesn’t just provide food — it tells our neighbors they are valued, seen, and heard.

Here’s why your support matters:

  • Every $1 provides 4 meals for a family in need.
  • Last year, The Foodbank distributed over 17 million pounds of food through 122 local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
  • Every penny you give stays local and goes directly to wholesale food purchases for families in the Miami Valley.

For more than 40 years, our readers have shown the power of community by supporting Valley Food Relief. Last year, you helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals. This year, as food costs rise and access becomes harder for many families, your generosity is needed more than ever.

Please join us in making sure no one is left out this holiday season.

How to give:

  • Online: www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief (or scan the QR code in today’s paper)
  • By mail: Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417
  • With envelopes: Included in the Sunday, Nov. 16 Dayton Daily News and again on Nov. 23, Dec. 14, and Dec. 28.

Your donation is tax-deductible and makes an immediate impact. Together, we can ensure that every neighbor has a place at the table.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

Sincerely,

Rob Rohr

President & Publisher

Dayton Daily News

In Other News
1
Ohio House bill proposes regulations on ticket selling platforms
2
The government shutdown’s end and other federal actions impacting...
3
Local lawmakers react to end of government shutdown
4
Ohio receives guidance on full SNAP payments
5
15-year-old charged in double fatal shooting near Dayton elementary...