Donate to Valley Food Relief to help those hungry in our community

At the Dayton Daily News, we believe everyone deserves a place at the table. Giving to Valley Food Relief helps make that possible. Your gift doesn’t just provide food — it tells our neighbors they are valued, seen, and heard.

Here’s why your support matters:

Every $1 provides 4 meals for a family in need.

for a family in need. Last year, The Foodbank distributed over 17 million pounds of food through 122 local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

through 122 local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Every penny you give stays local and goes directly to wholesale food purchases for families in the Miami Valley.

For more than 40 years, our readers have shown the power of community by supporting Valley Food Relief. Last year, you helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals. This year, as food costs rise and access becomes harder for many families, your generosity is needed more than ever.

Please join us in making sure no one is left out this holiday season.

How to give:

Online: www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief (or scan the QR code in today’s paper)

www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief (or scan the QR code in today’s paper) By mail: Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417

Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417 With envelopes: Included in the Sunday, Nov. 16 Dayton Daily News and again on Nov. 23, Dec. 14, and Dec. 28.

Your donation is tax-deductible and makes an immediate impact. Together, we can ensure that every neighbor has a place at the table.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

Sincerely,

Rob Rohr

President & Publisher

Dayton Daily News