BreakingNews
Don’t fire shots in the air to celebrate New Year, Dayton police warn
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Don’t fire shots in the air to celebrate New Year, Dayton police warn

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

Dayton police are reminding the public of the dangers of celebratory gunfire as the New Year’s holiday approaches.

The past few years, reports of guns being discharged have increased over the holiday.

Last year, Dayton police received 30 reports of gunfire from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 5:59 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It was the most reported in the previous four years, according to Dayton police data.

ExploreProsecutor offers free Uber rides home over New Year’s weekend

The department reported the following shots fired data during the same time period for previous years:

  • 2018-19: 13
  • 2019-20: 23
  • 2020-21: 30

Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, Dayton police assistant chief and deputy director, noted data likely underrepresents shots fired incidents because people don’t report every occurrence.

Also, sometimes damage from celebratory gunfire isn’t noticed until weeks or months after it happened.

“There’s a lot of time where it goes days — maybe weeks, months — where roof damage is discovered or damage is done to a vehicle that the citizen wasn’t aware of that was likely linked to this type of activity,” Henderson said.

Though some people may think it’s safe to celebrate by firing into the air, Henderson stressed it’s easy for things to go badly.

“Obviously, what’s shot in the sky has to come down,” he said. “Some of the issues we’ve encountered over the years that I’ve personally witnessed or been made aware is property damage — houses struck, cars struck, businesses struck. We’ve actually had citizens injured by likely celebratory gunfire.”

Anyone who witnesses people firing weapons, or any other criminal or suspicious behavior should call 333-COPS (2677) or 911 in the case of an emergency.

In Other News
1
Local home sales drop, prices narrowly down as interest rates remain...
2
From labs to the law: Air Force-university partnerships run deep
3
Prosecutor offers free Uber rides home over New Year’s weekend
4
Dayton Daily News history: The story of its founding and connection to...
5
Elsa’s restaurant may close, Sheetz may open at Centerville site

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top