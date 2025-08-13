Downtown Dayton artwork: A walking map

One of the murals painted for the Downtown Dayton Partnership's Urban Art Intersections project. This one can be found on the face of a parking garage on the corner of Jefferson and Fourth Street. DION JOHNSON/STAFF

Credit: DION JOHNSON

Credit: DION JOHNSON

One of the murals painted for the Downtown Dayton Partnership's Urban Art Intersections project. This one can be found on the face of a parking garage on the corner of Jefferson and Fourth Street. DION JOHNSON/STAFF
Local News
By Dion Johnson and
1 hour ago
X

Looking to see some of the art downtown Dayton has to offer? Dayton Daily News reporters spent days chronicling downtown art displays to create a walking map including more than 50 different art pieces that can be found in the heart of the city.

Go here for our reporting on how public art is transforming downtown Dayton, showcasing the city’s history, celebrating its culture and providing places for reflection.

From monuments to memorials, there’s a whole world of art that’s waiting to be explored.

With the addition of art such as the Dayton Peace Sign and new art always in the works, now’s a good time to see what downtown has to offer.

Contact Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com with any suggested edits or additions to the map.

In Other News
1
Vandalia referendum issue: Board of elections says city lacked...
2
Two years after fire, National Park still seeks Wright factory...
3
Top of area back to school lists: Dealing with anxiety
4
Go-kart track on top of downtown Dayton parking garage idea moves...
5
Auditor recommends Ohio AG consider removing Miami Twp. fiscal officer...

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter