Downtown Dayton artwork: A walking map

Looking to see some of the art downtown Dayton has to offer? Dayton Daily News reporters spent days chronicling downtown art displays to create a walking map including more than 50 different art pieces that can be found in the heart of the city.
Go here for our reporting on how public art is transforming downtown Dayton, showcasing the city’s history, celebrating its culture and providing places for reflection.
From monuments to memorials, there’s a whole world of art that’s waiting to be explored.
With the addition of art such as the Dayton Peace Sign and new art always in the works, now’s a good time to see what downtown has to offer.
Contact Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com with any suggested edits or additions to the map.