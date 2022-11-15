Downtown Dayton on track to surpass $3B in investment since 2010

Nearly three dozen small businesses have opened their doors in the downtown area, including 24 in first-floor spaces.

“We have now crossed the $3 billion mark in greater downtown investments, with nearly $1 billion of that being right here in the core,” said Dan Meixner, co-chair of the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s board of trustees, at the meeting Tuesday evening. “There are no signs that things are slowing down, and it’ll be exciting to see how these numbers continue to rise.”

The Downtown Dayton Partnership on Tuesday hosted its annual Special Improvement District meeting where it provides economic development progress updates since the adoption of the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan in 2010.

Between 2010 and 2016, investments made in or planned for greater downtown surpassed the $1 billion mark.

Half a dozen years later, greater downtown has now seen $2.18 billion worth of projects completed and there’s another $848 million in projects in the pipeline, the Downtown Dayton Partnership said.

In the downtown core, about $628 million worth of projects have been finished in the last dozen years and there’s $330 million worth of projects in the works.

These are huge investments in the community, said Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf.

Downtown has seen an 80% increase in housing since 2010, and the urban center is now home to 1,837 market-rate units, the partnership said.

About 545 new market-rate units are in the pipeline, which include some highly anticipated projects in the Water Street District and in an area called Oregon East.

Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development, the Water Street District developers, are on track to open the 124-unit Monument apartment complex and the 71-unit Sutton apartment building.

The Sutton is on the same block as Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play, near the intersection of East First Street and North Patterson Boulevard.

The Monument is at Monument Avenue and North St. Clair Street, across the street from RiverScape MetroPark’s main plaza.

When these projects are finished, Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development will have nearly 890 apartments downtown, according to the partnership.

Kentucky-based Weyland Ventures also is constructing an apartment complex with 158 apartments called The 503 along Wayne Avenue, just north of its mixed-use project, the Wheelhouse Lofts.

The Water Street developers also are constructing a new hotel, the AC Hotel Dayton by Marriott, just south of the ballpark, which will have about 134 rooms.

The new hotel is expected to open in early 2023.

Another hotel, the Hotel Ardent, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is under construction on North Main Street, near Dayton’s largest performing arts venues.

The owner of the Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center (formerly the Crowne Plaza) has closed the hotel, located by the Dayton Convention Center, for renovations.

The owner plans to convert the property into a Hard Rock Hotel.