Breaking: Domestic dispute leads to temporary shelter in place at Huber Heights elementary school

Downtown Dayton Partnership president on personal leave, interim leader selected

Katie Meyer, the executive director of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, took over the organization on Sept. 5, 2023. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Katie Meyer, the executive director of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, took over the organization on Sept. 5, 2023. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
14 minutes ago
X

A longtime Downtown Dayton Partnership employee is serving as the interim leader of the organization while its president and CEO is out of the office for medical reasons.

Laura Woeste, the director of strategic projects at the Downtown Dayton Partnership, is stepping in for president and CEO Katie Meyer, according to the organization.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership, a local nonprofit, provides services like business development, advocacy and marketing to attract people to Dayton’s core.

Meyer is taking time to focus on her health, according to Downtown Dayton Partnership Public Relations and Marketing Manager Jes Sands. A firm timeline for her departure has not been established.

ExploreDayton Metro Library staff feel ‘punished and not valued’, organization is in ‘crisis mode’

“We wanted her to take the time to focus, to get healthy and get better,” Sands said. “We’re really glad she’s taking the time to really focus on her health so she can come back better than ever.”

Meyer became president and CEO of the partnership in 2023, replacing longtime leader Sandy Gudorf.

A Feb. 9 email to downtown stakeholders announced that the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s executive committee selected Woeste to serve in the temporary leadership role.

“Laura has been instrumental in leading and working on a number of key downtown initiatives for more than 20 years, and is well-suited to provide the organization with leadership and guidance during this time,” the partnership’s executive committee shared in the email.

Woeste has worked with the Downtown Dayton Partnership since 2003, serving in many roles.

“Downtown progress continues to move forward, with many important initiatives currently underway. The DDP Executive Committee is confident in Laura’s ability to maintain this important momentum through her leadership,” according to the executive committee email.

Reporter Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
So Pizza, a pizzeria near the Dayton Mall, announces closure
2
Instagram’s parental supervision tool aims to address youth mental...
3
Domestic dispute leads to temporary shelter in place at Huber Heights...
4
Aiming for ‘round-the-clock’ Dayton-area manufacturing, Joby cuts...
5
Investors buy Springfield golf course for $2.2M+

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on facebookFollow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.