Downtown Dayton Partnership president on personal leave, interim leader selected

The Downtown Dayton Partnership, a local nonprofit, provides services like business development, advocacy and marketing to attract people to Dayton’s core.

Meyer is taking time to focus on her health, according to Downtown Dayton Partnership Public Relations and Marketing Manager Jes Sands. A firm timeline for her departure has not been established.

“We wanted her to take the time to focus, to get healthy and get better,” Sands said. “We’re really glad she’s taking the time to really focus on her health so she can come back better than ever.”

Meyer became president and CEO of the partnership in 2023, replacing longtime leader Sandy Gudorf.

A Feb. 9 email to downtown stakeholders announced that the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s executive committee selected Woeste to serve in the temporary leadership role.

“Laura has been instrumental in leading and working on a number of key downtown initiatives for more than 20 years, and is well-suited to provide the organization with leadership and guidance during this time,” the partnership’s executive committee shared in the email.

Woeste has worked with the Downtown Dayton Partnership since 2003, serving in many roles.

“Downtown progress continues to move forward, with many important initiatives currently underway. The DDP Executive Committee is confident in Laura’s ability to maintain this important momentum through her leadership,” according to the executive committee email.

Reporter Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.